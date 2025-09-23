My Troublesome Star Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Troublesome Star episode 12 will air on ENA on Tuesday (September 23) at 10:00 pm KST. It will feature the final showdown between Bong Cheong Ja, Dokgo Chul, and the villains. The followers of this romantic comedy drama are eagerly awaiting to watch what lies ahead for Bong Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul in the last episode.

Previously, Cheong Ja and Dokgo Chul courageously continued their secret investigation. They challenged the Kang Du Won and Go Hui Yeong. The cliffhanger teased a happy and satisfying ending for the on-screen couple. It showed Cheong Ja confidently confronting her rival while Dokgo Chul does everything to expose the wrongdoings of Two One Entertainment.

The preview for episode 12 shows Cheong Ja confronting Kang Du Won while Min Guk Hee instructs his aide to get rid of the actress. The footage also shows Cheong Ja provoking Go Hui Yeong to spill the truth. The video then features Kang Du Won in the interrogation room with Dokgo Chul. Meanwhile, Sa Sun Young steps in to make big revelations through her YouTube channel.

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode of this romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Troublesome Star Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

My Troublesome Star is an ongoing romantic comedy drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (August 18). It stars Jang Da Ah, Lee Min Jae, Heo Gun Young, Han Ji Hyo, and Lee Da Yeon. Screenwriter Park Ji Ha wrote the script for this mini-series, and Choi Young Huon directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of an ordinary middle-aged woman named Bong Cheong Ja, who was once Korea's top star Im Se Ra.

The actress mysteriously loses her memory due to an accident and struggles to adjust to her new reality. A former detective named Dokgo Chul, who was her secret admirer, helps her navigate life after losing 25 years of memory in the blink of an eye.

