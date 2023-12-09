My Man is Cupid Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Man is Cupid episode 4 will air on Amazon Prime on Saturday (December 9) at 11:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature a love triangle between Cheon Sang Hyuk, Oh Baek Ryun, and Seo Jae Hee. It will also focus on the serial killer and the mysterious murder cases. People in Korea and abroad can watch it on the streaming platform.

International K-drama fans, like people from countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle on Amazon Prime.

The Fantasy Romance drama revolves around the life of a veterinarian named Oh Baek Ryun, who falls in love with a cupid. The fairy falls in love after getting hit by his cupid arrow. He loses his wings 500 years ago and undergoes 27 metamorphoses to regain them. But when he is about to complete his task and get his wings, he falls in love with the veterinarian.

The mini-series features the various challenges of the onscreen couple after they unknowingly get involved in a murder case. A detective gets entangled in a love triangle with the onscreen couple while investigating the mysterious murder cases. The story will unfold as the three lead casts work together to track the serial killer.

Here is everything about My Man is Cupid episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on Amazon Prime on Saturday (December 9) at 11:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Man is Cupid Episode 4:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 12:30 pm

New Zealand - 3:00 am

Japan - 11:00 pm

Mexico - 8:00 am

Brazil - 11:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 5:00 pm

India - 7:30 pm

Indonesia - 9:00 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 10:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 4:00 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Casts

The mini-series stars Jang Dong Yoon as fairy Cheon Sang Hyuk, Nana as veterinarian Oh Baek Ryun, and detective Park Ki Woong as Seo Jae Hee. The supporting cast includes Moon Ye Jin as Yoon Si Ah, Kwon Ah Reum as So Hee, Kim Do Ah as Jeong Ah, and Han So Hyun as Mi Ja.