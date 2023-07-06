My Lovely Liar: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers of Upcoming tvN Drama

My Lovely Liar will premiere on tvN Monday (July 31) at 8.50 pm KST. It will focus on the onscreen romance between a genius music producer and a woman with a supernatural power to detect lies. The woman falls in love with the music producer after she learns about his secret. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other fans of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Hong Kong, can the upcoming fantasy thriller drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Kim So Hyun will portray the woman with a supernatural ability named Mok Sol Hee in the mini-series. Hwang Minhyun will appear in the K-drama as a genius music producer with a hidden identity named Kim Do Ha. The story begins after Sol Hee learning the unspoken truth about her neighbor, Do Ha.

Here is everything about the upcoming tvN drama My Lovely Liar starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun.

Poster

With only three weeks left for the premiere of My Lovely Liar, the production team has released a new poster highlighting the deep romance between Sol Hee and Do Ha. The promotional still features a heart-fluttering romance between the onscreen couple. Sol Hee tries to understand the hidden feelings of Do Ha while looking at his eyes. Meanwhile, Do Ha requests Sol Hee to understand his situation.

"Kim Do Ha, who has a secret he can not speak of, becomes the one person that Mok Sol Hee, who doesn't have trust for people, wants to trust. The process in which the two who intertwine through a special relationship become each other's savior will unfold refreshingly and interestingly. Please anticipate the chemistry that Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun will showcase," the production team shared.

Spoilers

The producers said it would be fun to watch a man and a woman with polar-opposite characters and personalities will get closer to each other. They will also become a part of one another's lives while making the viewers' hearts flutter.

"Mok Sol Hee, who can hear the truth, and Kim Do Ha, who is hiding the truth, have polar-opposite tastes and personalities. Seeing these two people slowly open their hearts to one another and become part of each other's lives will be fun to watch while also making viewers' hearts flutter," the producers teased.