My Lovely Liar Episode 9 Preview, Spoilers

My Lovely Liar episode 9 will air on tvN on Monday (August 28) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter will follow Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha as the two get closer to each other. The preview for this week features a sweet and romantic conversation between the onscreen couple. The duo remembers their first meeting in the promo video.

The followers of this fantasy romance drama are curious about the romantic relationship between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha. People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. International K-drama fans can watch episode 9 with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Previously, Mok Sol Hee learned her neighbor's secret. Even after knowing that he is a murderer, she decides to stay by his side. The lie detector told the musician that she trusts him and will help him in any way possible. So, the viewers will look forward to romantic moments between the onscreen couple in the upcoming episode.

The teaser video for this week kept the viewers excited about episode 9. It shows the musician telling his neighbor about their first meeting. He asks her to spend the night with him at the end of the clip. The viewers become curious to know if they will get to watch a romantic moment between the onscreen couple.

Fans' Reactions

Do Ha and Sol Hee may not sleep together (until the end of the series) and it is probably TVN teasing fans but I am still hoping, at least a kiss in episode 9.

Imagine if MLL is actually dark mystery thriller in disguise, the Romcom is only a facade. Soft Do Ha is just an act, His expression suddenly changed, Tone became colder, the silence after "I killed her". That would be the biggest plot twist #MyLovelyLiar

Doha said he recognized her from the 1st time. He saw her in Yeonseo-dong. He talked about she sat next to him back then. Sol Hee didn't even remember Choi Eom Ho. The best part: wait why? stay, sleep here tonight

The way Do Ha and Sol Hee believe in each other and that is what matters the most. In earlier episodes, they don't easily trust other people, so having each others' side is such a comfort.