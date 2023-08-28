My Lovely Liar Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 9 will air on tvN Monday (August 28) at 8:50 pm KST. The ninth episode will focus on the pre-dating phase of Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about the ninth episode of My Lovely Liar, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 9:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching the growing affection between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha in episode 8, the viewers are curious to know how the relationship between the onscreen couple changes in the ninth episode. My Lovely Liar episode 9 will continue to follow the musician and his neighbor as they get close to each other. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will know about each other in the upcoming chapter. The duo enjoys a pre-dating phase in the preview. Will Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha manage to communicate their feelings and start dating each other in the upcoming episode?

"The sweet pre-dating phase between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha, whose connection has grown stronger amidst the crisis, will unfold. Please stay tuned to see if these two, who finally realized their mutual attraction, will manage to communicate their feelings and start dating," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.