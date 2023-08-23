My Lovely Liar Episode 8 Recap, Review: A New Beginning for Mok Sol Hee, Kim Do Ha

My Lovely Liar episode 8 aired on tvN Tuesday (August 22) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter focussed on the changes in the relationship between the onscreen couple. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha made some decisions after careful thought. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha went through a rollercoaster of events in the eighth episode of My Lovely Liar. The chapter picked up right from where it left off in episode 7. The musician shared his secret with the neighbor to clear things up. But she heard his words as a lie, which confused her a bit. The lie detector needed clarification about the mysterious murder case. She did not get a chance because of Jo Deuk Chan.

Jo Deuk Chan rushed to Kim Do Ha after hearing the truth from Syaon. He wanted to be with his friend and give him all the support he needed. Though his presence interrupted the conversation between Kim Do Ha and Mok Sol Hee, the detector caught some time to organize her thoughts because of it. She kept thinking about her neighbor's big lie.

Mok Sol Hee went to her shop early in the morning to meet her neighbor. As expected, he visited the shop and tried to explain things. But she heard the lie again. For the third time, the musician said he did not kill his former lover. The lie detector heard it as a lie. She got hurt as she struggled to accept the truth. Mok Sol Hee decided to keep a distance from Kim Do Ha.

Separation Anxiety

After the incident, the onscreen couple suffered from separation anxiety. The lie detector handled the situation by drinking alone while the musician decided to give her time. The relationship between Kim Do Ha and Mok Sol Hee took a turn for the worst after the lie detector told her neighbor she is scared of hearing any more lies from him.

The musician felt helpless. He went back to his penthouse. His neighbor waited for his return. Days passed by, but he never came back. During one of those days, Mok Sol Hee found out about her ex-boyfriend's illness. She felt sorry for him. The former couple cleared out the misunderstandings and decided to be good friends.

In the meantime, Choi Eom Ho has been searching for his sister's murderer. He tried several ways to confirm the musician was the same person he searched for several years. He secretly followed Jung Yeon Mi to verify the real identity of Kim Do Ha. Her worries helped him confirm the truth about her son.

A New Beginning

After gathering her thoughts, Mok Sol Hee decided to meet Kim Do Ha and help him deal with the situation calmly. She went to his apartment and bumped into Choi Eom Ho. Fortunately, she called the musician to ask him for his building number and floor. During the call, Kim Do Ha overheard the conversation between his neighbor and Choi Eom Ho. He asked her to leave the place immediately.

But the lie detector decided to stay back and help her neighbor. She went out of her way to meet him and clear things between them. Choi Eom Ho followed her in hopes of meeting Kim Do Ha. Towards the end of My Lovely Liar episode 8, the onscreen couple cleverly handled the situation. They were hiding in the basement. Choi Eom Ho nearly caught them when the security person called him back.

Although Kim Do Ha wanted to tell Mok Sol Hee everything about the mysterious murder case, the lie detector stopped him. She said she wanted to trust him and help him handle the situation.