My Lovely Liar Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 8 will air on tvN Tuesday (August 22) at 8:50 pm KST. The eighth episode will feature the impact of a big revelation by Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about the eighth episode of My Lovely Liar, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 8:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching the unpleasant conversation between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha in episode 7, the viewers are curious to know how the relationship between the onscreen couple change in the eighth episode. My Lovely Liar episode 8 will continue to follow the musician and his neighbor as they get close to each other. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will learn more about each other in the upcoming chapter. The duo consoles each other in the preview. Will Mok Sol Hee understand why her neighbor lied and help him recover from the painful memories?

"Kim Do Ha's second lie has caused Mok Sol Hee to be in a great dilemma. Please tune in to find out what awaits these two as they navigate an unexpected crisis," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.