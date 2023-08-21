My Lovely Liar Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 7 will air on tvN Monday (August 21) at 8:50 pm KST. The seventh episode will focus on the big decisions made by Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about the seventh episode of My Lovely Liar, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The seventh episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN Monday (August 21) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 7:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 6, the viewers are curious to know how the relationship between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha develops in the seventh episode. My Lovely Liar episode 7 will continue to focus on the romantic chemistry between the onscreen couple. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will get closer to each other in the upcoming chapter. The duo enjoys a meal together in the preview. Will Kim Do Ha understand why his neighbor lied and help her recover from the painful memories?

"In episode 7, Mok Sol Hee will regret confessing her abilities. Kim Do Ha will also make a big decision due to this. Furthermore, incidents and characters that become variables to their romance will also appear," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.