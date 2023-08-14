My Lovely Liar Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 6 will air on tvN Tuesday (August 15) at 8:50 pm KST. The sixth episode will feature a turning point in the relationship between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about the sixth episode of My Lovely Liar, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 6:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching the ending of episode 5, the viewers are curious to know how the relationship between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha develops in the sixth episode. My Lovely Liar episode 6 will continue to focus on the romantic chemistry between the onscreen couple. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will get closer to each other in the upcoming chapter. The duo spends a night together in the preview. Will Kim Do Ha understand why the neighbor lied and help him recover from his painful memories?

"Kim Do Ha experiences a big change in episode 6. It is an episode that will become a turning point in Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha's relationship. Please also look forward to Mok Sol Hee's course of action after hearing Kim Do Ha's lie," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.