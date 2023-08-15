My Lovely Liar Episode 5 Recap, Review: A Big Change for Mok Sol Hee, Kim Do Ha

My Lovely Liar episode 5 aired on tvN Monday (August 14) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter followed Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha as they got closer to each other. They witnessed a change in their relationship towards the end of this episode. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans watched the fifth episode on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha faced unexpected challenges in the fifth episode of My Lovely Lir. The chapter picked up right from where it left off in episode 4. When the mini-series returned with a new episode on Monday, the viewers saw Mok Sol Hee trying to wake Kim Do Ha. During the process, she hears his lie and realizes that he is not the special one.

After a while, the musician wakes up and walks toward his apartment. Since he looks weak and tired, Mok Sol Hee checks his body temperature and finds out he is unwell. Although he tells her to go home and take rest, she goes to his apartment with medicine. She felt guilty. She took some medicine and knocked on the door.

When no one opened the door, she became suspicious and checked the door. To her surprise, the door was slightly open. It was easy for her to enter the house. When she entered the house, he was fast asleep. Mok Sol Hee checked his temperature and wiped his face with a wet towel. She was about to leave when the musician held her hand tightly. She could not move. The couple ended up sleeping together.

A Big Change

Kim Do Ha was surprised to see Mok Sol Hee in his apartment. Although she tried to explain everything, he refused to listen and requested to leave the place. His attitude disappointed her, but she did not say anything. When the neighbor returned from work, she discovered her neighbor's disappearance. Although Mok Sol Hee was worried about him, she hid her feelings and focussed on her work.

In the meantime, the musician spent his days at the nightclub. He turned his phone off and stayed away from the public. No one could get in touch with him. He did not know the things that were happening around him. A songwriter used Kim Do Ha's name to reveal the truth about some musicians working under J Entertainment. The video went viral. Kim Do Ha became the talk of the town. CEO Cho Deuk Chan did not know how to deal with the crisis. He thought of meeting Mok Sol Hee.

Cho Deuk Chan's visit motivated the woman next door to search for the musician and talk to him. She went to the nightclub and waited for the right time to talk to him. Mok Sol Hee spoke to her neighbor after all the guests left the cafe. She scolded him for hiding his real identity and running away from reality. He took her words seriously and revealed his face in public. The episode teased the beginning of a romantic relationship between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha towards the end.