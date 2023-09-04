My Lovely Liar Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (September 5) at 8:50 pm KST. Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun will enjoy a romantic date in the upcoming chapter. The viewers can look forward to the various changes in their relationship. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about My Lovely Liar episode 12, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 12:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching the growing affection between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha in episode 11, the viewers are curious to know how the relationship between the onscreen couple will change in episode 12. My Lovely Liar will focus on the mysterious murder case this week. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will know about each other in the upcoming chapter. The duo may face unexpected challenges. Will Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha manage to communicate their feelings and continue dating each other in the upcoming episode?

"Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha spend a comfortable and happy time together after becoming an official couple," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.