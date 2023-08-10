My Lovely Liar Actor Hwang Minhyun Will Portray a Student in Upcoming Drama

My Lovely Liar actor Hwang Minhyun will portray a student in the upcoming K-drama Study Group. He confirmed the casting news and shared some details about the role on Thursday (August 10). According to a statement released by his agency PLEDIS Entertainment, he will star in the new TVING original series, which will revolve around a group of students.

"Hwang Minhyun has been cast as Yoon Ga Min for the drama Study Group, which is scheduled to start filming in the second half of this year. Please show lots of anticipation for [Hwang Minhyun] as he showcases new sides of himself," the agency stated.

Minhyun received lots of love and recognition from K-drama fans across the globe through his appearance in the tvN drama Alchemy of Souls. He was one of the most loved characters in the historical fantasy romance drama, which aired on tvN between June 2022 and January 2023.

Study Group Story

Study Group - based on a webtoon of the same name - follows a young student named Yoon Ga Min. He is studying at Yusung Technical High School, which is known to be one of the worst schools in South Korea. Although Ga Min wants to work hard and get good marks, he will become good at fighting. When the young student realizes his hard work never reflects on his mark sheet, he forms a study group.

Ga Min works hard to fulfill his dream of studying in college and helps others with similar ambitions. However, things turn for the worst after some of his friends from the study group get bullied. He forgets about his goal of pursuing higher education and stops sitting diligently at his desk. Ga Min will remove his school uniform jacket and glasses to show off his fighting skills. He puts them to use for helping his friends.

Director Lee Jang Hoon of Be With You and Miracle: Letters to the President fame will direct this mini-series. The production will begin by the end of this year.