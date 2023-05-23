Alchemy Of Souls Actor Hwang Minhyun May Play Lead in Upcoming K-drama Study Group

Hwang Minhyun, who portrayed young mage Seo Yul in the hit tvN historical fantasy romance drama Alchemy Of Souls, might play the lead in the upcoming K-drama Study Group. A report suggested the actor is gearing up to make his small screen return with this mini-series. According to an industry insider, he will star in the new TVING original series, which will revolve around a group of students.

Responding to the report, a source from his agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, said the actor received an offer to star in the mini-series. He is positively reviewing the offer to play the lead. If Minhyun accepts this offer, he might portray a young student in the K-drama Study Group - based on a webtoon of the same name.

"Hwang Minhyun received an offer to star in Study Group. He is positively reviewing the offer," a source from PLEDIS Entertainment shared.

Minhyun received lots of love and recognition from K-drama fans across the globe through his appearance in the tvN drama Alchemy of Souls. He was one of the most loved characters in the historical fantasy romance drama, which aired on tvN between June 2022 and January 2023.

Study Group Story

The mini-series follows a young student named Yoon Ga Min. He is studying at Yusung Technical High School, which is known to be one of the worst schools in South Korea. Although Ga Min wants to work hard and get good marks, he will become good at fighting. When the young student realizes his hard work never reflects on his mark sheet, he forms a study group.

Ga Min works hard to fulfill his dream of studying in college and helps others with similar ambitions. However, things turn for the worst after some of his friends from the study group get bullied. He forgets about his goal of pursuing higher education and stops sitting diligently at his desk. Ga Min will remove his school uniform jacket and glasses to show off his fighting skills. He puts them to use for helping his friends.

Director Lee Jang Hoon of Be With You and Miracle: Letters to the President fame will direct this mini-series. The production will begin after the lead is confirmed.