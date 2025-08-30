My Lovely Journey Episode 9 Preview, Spoilers: What is in Store for Kang Yeo Reum and Lee Yeon Seok?

My Lovely Journey episode 9 will air on Channel A on Saturday (August 30) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the blossoming romance between Kang Yeo Reum and Lee Yeon Seok. They may take their relationship to the next level as the newly released stills show them getting closer to each other.

People in Korea can watch this romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The romance drama is based on a webtoon Mahiro Harada's Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler. It stars Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Jae Young, Hong Soo Hyun, and Oh Hyun Joong. Screenwriter Jung Hoe Hyun wrote the mini-series, and Kang Sool directed it. This K-drama focuses on the life of Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter.

Here is everything to know about My Lovely Journey episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Journey episode 9:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview stills focus on a trip planned by Yeo Reum and Yeon Seok. A photo shows them enjoying some quality time together in Jinju. Another image features smitten Yeon Seok capturing Yeo Reum on camera as she responds with a bright smile. The third picture shows them strolling through a quiet path and teases the beginning of a romantic journey for them.