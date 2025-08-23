My Lovely Journey Episode 8 Preview, Spoilers: What Lies Ahead for Kang Yeo Reum?

My Lovely Journey episode 8 will air on Channel A on Saturday (August 23) at 9:20 PM KST. The upcoming chapter will focus on the Ogu Entertainment family's preparations for a challenge of an idol dance cover. Kang Yeo Reum finally gets a chance to stand on the centre stage, and her excitement is visible in the newly released stills.

People in Korea can watch this romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The romance drama is based on Mahiro Harada's Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler. It stars Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Jae Young, Hong Soo Hyun, and Oh Hyun Joong. Screenwriter Jung Hoe Hyun wrote the mini-series, and Kang Sool directed it. This K-drama focuses on the life of Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter.

Here is everything to know about My Lovely Journey episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Journey episode 8:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Kang Yeo Reum practising for the dance cover with Yoo Ha Na and Hyun Ba Ram. Meanwhile, Lee Yeon Seok and Oh Sang Sik encourage them. According to the production team, the scene captures the sincerity of the Ogu Entertainment family, who are helping Yeo Reum to achieve her dreams.

"The atmosphere on the set of the Ogu Entertainment family's dance cover shoot was truly joyful. Even as each of them flawlessly pulled off their own characters, they also displayed chemistry and passion as a team, which will entertain viewers while also touching their hearts at the same time," the producers shared.

"This scene, in which Yeo Reum finally gets the center position that she has never been able to experience, is a meaningful moment that symbolizes her realizing her dream. Because it captures the sincerity of the Ogu Entertainment family, who are rooting for Yeo Reum to achieve her dreams, the moment will be all the more meaningful," they added.