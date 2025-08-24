My Lovely Journey Episode 8 Preview, Spoilers: Trouble Ahead for Kang Yeo Reum?

My Lovely Journey episode 8 will air on Channel A on Sunday (August 24) at 9:20 PM KST. The upcoming chapter teases trouble for Kang Yeo Reum and Oh Sang Sik as they face their fourth client, Chairman Sung Yi Hwa. Viewers can expect unexpected developments in the story with her appearance. The newly released stills feature a meeting between the trio.

People in Korea can watch this romance drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The romance drama is based on Mahiro Harada's Japanese novel Welcome Back, Traveler. It stars Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Jae Young, Hong Soo Hyun, and Oh Hyun Joong. Screenwriter Jung Hoe Hyun wrote the mini-series, and Kang Sool directed it. This K-drama focuses on the life of Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter.

Here is everything to know about My Lovely Journey episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Journey episode 8:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Sung Yi Hwa is a living legend in the beauty industry with a painful past. Her meeting with Yeo Reum and Sang Sik looks more serious and formal in the images. A photo shows Sang Sik thoroughly examining the contract. Though he looks displeased, Yeo Reum faces the new client with confidence.