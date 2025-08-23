Genie, Make A Wish Controversy: Upcoming Kim Woo Bin-Suzy Starrer Drama Receives Backlash

Genie, Make A Wish, the upcoming Netflix series starring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, has received backlash after its teaser release. The video captured the attention of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide for the wrong reasons. Several of them shared their disappointments online through social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

Netflix released a poster and a teaser of its upcoming fantasy series, starring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, earlier this week. The video introduces viewers to its two main characters -- Genie, a mysterious figure, and Ka Young, an emotionless young woman. It shows Ka Young standing in the middle of a sunlit desert, holding a lamp while a mysterious figure suddenly appears behind her.

The mysterious figure introduces himself to Ka Young and says Little girl made of clay, I will scour the world and find you again. Remember this. I will seek you out, and my name is Iblis. Several Korean drama lovers were eager to know the reason the creators chose to name the protagonist Iblis, another term for Satan.

A social media user urged the creators to do some research before romanticizing the story. Another netizen questioned Netflix and asked if they knew the real meaning of Iblis and why it should not be the name of the main protagonist. The third person claimed that Koreans are cosplaying Arabic culture, as the main character's name is Iblis.

Netizens' Reactions

wow SK has become the white ppl of the asia idk anymore, they be making cultural appropriation left and right in the big 2025, wow. from south east asian to african-american, what else they are gonna jot down on the list.

Is there no better name than iblis? Do yall not do research first / just dont care about other religions? Iblis is Satan & to make Satan as a hero is something only a foolish would do. This is sooo disappointing cause ive been waiting for them to act tgt again only to get this.

when do Koreans realize that there are living people on earth other than their own and white people.

I think the Koreans imagine IBLIS from the Quran is some kind of some alien to the ways of human but that better describes Satan. IBLIS is a being defined by his jealousy and feelings of superiority. He is not someone unacquainted with human feelings like an angel.

Really?? Iblis instead of genie? Bruh its not even funny at all to ask the devil what u wish for, cancel.

Protagonis tapi namanya iblis?? Please do some research laaa before you want to romanticize the story .. sorry boycott.

Iblis? IBLIS?? Do you know what that even mean? What the hell are you doing???

The cultural appropriation? This is disgusting.

Koreans never beating the "whites of Asia" allegations.

Do you know whos iblis?? And why that shouldn't be name of a main lead???

do you know what Iblis meaann ???? !!!!

the fact we waited soooo manyyy years for them two to be together and when finally they did, netflix give us trash

Let me get this straight, "Iblis" is not a fun creature like how you guys made "Goblin". This is a nope.

LOL, iblis?!?! You didnt research before writing and making the movie??!

Who thought this was a good idea? You should probably fire them.

Iblis??? Do you know what iblis is? Koreans are smart. Your average IQ is high. You can't even do research for this?

You were not supposed to push everything and make yourself fit in everything - SK if there no stories don't make any.

Genie, Make A Wish will premiere on Friday (October 3), and will focus on the relationship between Genie, a mysterious spirit, and Ka Young, an emotionless young woman.

Screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, known for hits like The Glory and Heirs, wrote the script for this romantic comedy drama. It will revolve around a team-up between a genie who wakes up after thousands of years and a woman struggling in her day-to-day life. The genie will grant three wishes to his master, and the story will revolve around their conflicts over the three wishes.

Apart from Suzy and Kim Woo Bin, the mini-series will feature Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, Go Kyu Pil, and Lee Joo Young in supporting roles. Ahn Eun Jin will portray Mi Joo, a mysterious woman. Go Kyu Pil will appear as Sayyid, the loyal companion of Jinn in the form of a black jaguar. Lee Joo Young will play Min Ji, the only friend of Ka Young. Noh Sang Hyun will star as Soo Hyun, a wealthy person with a suspicious agenda. Soo Hyun is a building owner.