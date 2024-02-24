My Happy Ending Episode 15: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Happy Ending episode 16 will air on TV Chosun on Saturday (February 24) at 9:10 pm KST. It stars Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun, Lee Ki Taek, Kim Hong Pa, and Park Ho San. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Netflix.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including tvN, Viki and Viu.

Screenwriter Baek Seon Hee wrote the script for this psychological thriller drama. Director Jo Soo Won directed the mini-series with Director Kim Sang Hoon. Jung Hyeong Seo is the executive producer of this show. The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Seo Jae Won, who faces betrayal from the people close to her.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Happy Ending Episode 15:

US - 7:10 am

Canada - 7:10 am

Australia - 10:40 pm

New Zealand - 1:10 am

Japan - 9:10 pm

Mexico - 6:10 am

Brazil - 9:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 pm

India - 5:40 pm

Indonesia - 7:10 pm

Singapore - 8:10 pm

China - 8:10 pm

Europe - 1:10 pm

France - 1:10 pm

Spain - 1:10 pm

UK - 12:10 pm

South Africa - 2:10 pm

Philippines - 8:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for My Happy Ending episode 15 shows a confrontation between Seo Jae Won and Kwon Yoon Jin. According to the production team, Jae Won will do anything to bring down Yoon Jin. Yoon Te Oh will help Jae Won in her every step. Jae Won meets with her lawyer to discuss the next step in her plan.

Kang Ji Eun, Choi So Yul, Oh Hyun Joong, Lim Seon Wu, Kim Myung Soo, Jung Jin Woo, and Kim Soo Jin are the supporting cast members of this mini-series.