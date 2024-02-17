My Happy Ending Episode 13: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Happy Ending episode 13 will air on TV Chosun on Saturday (February 17) at 9:10 pm KST. It stars Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun, Lee Ki Taek, Kim Hong Pa, and Park Ho San. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Netflix.

Screenwriter Baek Seon Hee wrote the script for this psychological thriller drama. Director Jo Soo Won directed the mini-series with Director Kim Sang Hoon. Jung Hyeong Seo is the executive producer of this show. The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Seo Jae Won, who faces betrayal from the people close to her.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The psychological thriller drama will air its next episode on TV Chosun on Saturday (February 17) at 9:10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Netflix. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including tvN, Viki, and Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Happy Ending Episode 13:

US - 7:10 am

Canada - 7:10 am

Australia - 10:40 pm

New Zealand - 1:10 am

Japan - 9:10 pm

Mexico - 6:10 am

Brazil - 9:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 pm

India - 5:40 pm

Indonesia - 7:10 pm

Singapore - 8:10 pm

China - 8:10 pm

Europe - 1:10 pm

France - 1:10 pm

Spain - 1:10 pm

UK - 12:10 pm

South Africa - 2:10 pm

Philippines - 8:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week features a tense encounter between Seo Jae Won and Kwon Yoon Jin. Jae Won struggles to suppress her rage when Yoon Jin appears in front of her with a gift. She does not fall for the bait and maintains her composure.

"Jang Nara and So Yi Hyun are solidly talented actresses who can properly amplify emotions boiling up from deep within. Please look forward to finding out what happens in this scene, in which Jang Nara's and So Yi Hyun's characters begin facing off in earnest," the production team shared.