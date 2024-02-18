My Happy Ending Episode 14: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Happy Ending episode 14 will air on TV Chosun on Sunday (February 18) at 9:10 pm KST. It stars Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, So Yi Hyun, Lee Ki Taek, Kim Hong Pa, and Park Ho San. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Netflix.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including tvN, Viki and Viu.

Screenwriter Baek Seon Hee wrote the script for this psychological thriller drama. Director Jo Soo Won directed the mini-series with Director Kim Sang Hoon. Jung Hyeong Seo is the executive producer of this show. The mini-series revolves around the life of a woman named Seo Jae Won, who faces betrayal from the people close to her.

Here is everything about My Happy Ending episode 14, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Happy Ending Episode 14:

US - 7:10 am

Canada - 7:10 am

Australia - 10:40 pm

New Zealand - 1:10 am

Japan - 9:10 pm

Mexico - 6:10 am

Brazil - 9:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 pm

India - 5:40 pm

Indonesia - 7:10 pm

Singapore - 8:10 pm

China - 8:10 pm

Europe - 1:10 pm

France - 1:10 pm

Spain - 1:10 pm

UK - 12:10 pm

South Africa - 2:10 pm

Philippines - 8:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview teases the reappearance of Heo Soon Young. According to the production team, the new change will infuse the drama with intense immersion. The newly released stills hint at unexpected twists and shocks.

"As Jang Nara's character relentlessly pursues the truth behind her husband's death, Son Ho Jun's reappearance will infuse the drama with intense immersion. Please look forward to this week's episodes of My Happy Ending for unexpected twists and shocks," the production team shared.