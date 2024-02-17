Captivating The King Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Captivating The King episode 11 will air on tvN on Saturday (February 17) at 9:20 pm KST. It stars Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung as King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo. The onscreen couple will face unexpected challenges in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the crime thriller drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Kim Sun Deok penned the script for this mini-series. Producing director Cho Nam Guk helmed the K-drama. It follows miserable monarch Yi In, who struggles with loneliness despite his high position. The mini-series focuses on the change in the relationship between King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo.

Here is everything about Captivating The King episode 11, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Captivating The King Episode 11:

US - 7:20 am

Canada - 7:20 am

Australia - 10:50 pm

New Zealand - 1:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 6:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 1:20 pm

France - 1:20 pm

Spain - 1:20 pm

UK - 12:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Kang Hee Soo, disguised herself as a man to take revenge, will take a big step against her enemies this week. The preview shows Hee Soo making a bold move and confusing Yi In. The King goes through an emotional roller coaster of events. The viewers are curious to watch how the onscreen couple will work together while navigating their differences.

Choi Dae-hoon will appear as Yi Seon, Yi In's older brother. Lee Gyu Hoe will portray Park Jong Hwan, Royal Queen Dowager Park's older brother. Yang Kyung Won will play Yoo Hyun Bo, an assistant section chief of the Ministry of Rites who will do anything for wealth and fame. Jo Sung Ha will feature Kim Jong Bae, Kim Myung-ha's father, who is the minister of military affairs. Son Hyun Joo will appear as Kang Hang Sun, Kang Hee-soo's father, Yi In's teacher and Chief State Councillor.