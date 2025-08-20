My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 9: Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 9 will air on KBS2 on Wednesday (August 20) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Hoon and Park Yoon Jae are likely to experience a change in their relationship. According to the production team, the mini-series will continue to deliver new twists in the upcoming episode.

The newly released stills show Kim Ji Hoon treating Park Yoon Jae differently during their reunion at school. Park Yoon Jae greets Kim Ji Hoon with a serious expression while the latter surprises his friend.

"My Girlfriend is the Man! will continue to deliver twists and surprises. Please pay attention to whether the relationship between Park Yoon Jae and Kim Ji Hoon will change following the eventful eighth episode," the production team shared.

Here is everything about My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 9?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this KBS romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viu and Rakuten Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

My Girlfriend is the Man! is an ongoing romantic comedy drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (July 23) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series features ASTRO member Yoon San Ha as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student. OH MY GIRL member Arin portrays his girlfriend, Kim Ji Eun. The KBS drama revolves around the transformation of Kim Ji Eun into a man named Kim Ji Hoon, played by Yoo Jung Hoo. Chuu appears as Kang Min Joo, a popular student in college.

Screenwriter Lee Hae Na wrote the script for this K-drama, and Yoo Kwan Mo directed it. Studio N and Blossom Story produced this mini-series, which airs on KBS2 every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:50 PM KST.