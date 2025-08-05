Love, Take Two First Impression; Episode 2 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers

Love, Take Two episode 2 will air on tvN on Tuesday (August 5) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature a reunion between Lee Ji An and Ryu Jeong Seok while teasing a budding romance between Lee Hyo Ri and Ryu Bo Hyeon. According to the production team, the clash between Hyo Ri and Ji An may deepen after they move to Chunghae.

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Love, Take Two tells the story of a single mother whose life unexpectedly changes after meeting her first love. The mini-series stars Yum Jung Ah, Park Hae Joon, Choi Yoon Ji, Kim Min Kyu, Kim Sun Young, and Yang Kyung Won. Screenwriter Seong Woo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series, and Yoo Je Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about Love, Take Two episode 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show a reunion between Ji An and Jeong Seok in Chunghae. The images show them casually chatting while their children -- Hyo Ri and Bo Hyeon -- try to connect with each other.

"In tonight's episode, Ji An resolves to live for her daughter, but the rift between her and Hyo Ri only deepens. Please stay tuned as the mother and daughter face each other again in Chunghae, and the diverse characters that will help the two reconnect," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

The mini-series will air its next episode on tvN on Tuesday (August 5) at 8:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the first episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa, can watch this K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love, Take Two Episode 2:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Love, Take Two First Impression

The first episode gave such a great impression to me.. the cinematography, the casts, the emotion are all wrapped perfectly.. looking forward to next episode.

I thought #LoveTakeTwo would be a light, healing K-drama but nope, we're diving into complex parent-child dynamics and probably tears. I'm going to need tissues for this one as we progress.