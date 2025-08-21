My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 10: Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 10 will air on KBS2 on Thursday (August 21) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature a showdown between Kang Min Joo and Kim Ji Eun. According to the production team, the mini-series will continue to deliver new twists in the upcoming episode.

The newly released stills tease an intense showdown between Kim Ji Eun and Kang Min Joo. A photo shows them engaged in a heated argument. The fight shortly turns into a high-tension struggle as they grab each other by the hair.

Here is everything about My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 10?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this KBS romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viu and Rakuten Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 10:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

My Girlfriend is the Man! is an ongoing romantic comedy drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (July 23) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series features ASTRO member Yoon San Ha as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student. OH MY GIRL member Arin portrays his girlfriend, Kim Ji Eun. The KBS drama revolves around the transformation of Kim Ji Eun into a man named Kim Ji Hoon, played by Yoo Jung Hoo. Chuu appears as Kang Min Joo, a popular student in college.

Screenwriter Lee Hae Na wrote the script for this K-drama, and Yoo Kwan Mo directed it. Studio N and Blossom Story produced this mini-series, which airs on KBS2 every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:50 PM KST.