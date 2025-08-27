My Girlfriend Is The Man! Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 12 will air on KBS2 on Thursday (August 28) at 9:50 PM KST. The followers of this romantic comedy drama are eagerly waiting to watch the finale to find out if Park Yoon Jae and Kim Ji Eun will get their happy ending. The production team has asked the viewers to root for the on-screen couple until the very end.

My Girlfriend is the Man! is an ongoing romantic comedy drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (July 23) at 9:50 PM KST. The mini-series features ASTRO member Yoon San Ha as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student. OH MY GIRL member Arin portrays his girlfriend, Kim Ji Eun. The KBS drama revolves around the transformation of Kim Ji Eun as a man named Kim Ji Hoon, played by Yoo Jung Hoo. Chuu appears as Kang Min Joo, a popular student in college.

Screenwriter Lee Hae Na wrote the script for this K-drama, and Yoo Kwan Mo directed it. Studio N and Blossom Story produced this mini-series, which airs on KBS2 every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:50 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about My Girlfriend Is The Man! episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Yoon Jae gently hugging Kim Ji Eun while she enjoys a fish-shaped pastry. When he gets lost in his thoughts, she tries to capture his attention by taking a bite of the pastry he bought for her. A photo shows her anxiously praying, holding her hands together. Another image shows her lying on his lap while he gently pats her.

"Yoon San Ha and Arin have been delighting viewers with their performances and chemistry in My Girlfriend is the Man! Please continue to root for Park Yoon Jae and Kim Ji Eun until the very end," the production team urged.

How to Watch My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 12?

People in Korea can watch the last episode of this KBS romantic comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viu and Rakuten Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Girlfriend Is The Man! Episode 12: