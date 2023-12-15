My Demon Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 7 will air on Friday (December 15) at 10 pm KST. Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won will get closer to each other in the upcoming episode. According to the producers, the romance between the onscreen couple will pick up pace this week. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and absolutely perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The male protagonist only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 7:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The relationship between Do Hee and Gu Won picks up pace in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama. The preview shows the onscreen couple waking up in the same bed while looking at each other's eyes. The production team asked the viewers to keep an eye on the onscreen couple as they get close together.

"In Episode 7, which airs today, Do Do Hee and Gu Won will face an incident that makes them realize their feelings for one another. The changes in their emotions, which will grow deeper amidst unexpected danger, will make viewers' hearts flutter even more," the producers shared.

The mini-series stars Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, Song Kang as Jeong Gu Won, Lee Sang Yi as Joo Seok Hoon, Kim Hae Sook as Joo Cheon Sook, Lee Yoon Ji as Noh Soo An, Jo Yeon Hee as Kim Se Ra, Kang Seung Ho as Noh Do Kyung, Jo Hye Joo as Jin Ga Young, and Heo Jeong Do as Park Bok Gyu.