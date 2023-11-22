My Demon: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon is an upcoming SBS fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang. It will premiere on Friday (November 24) at 10 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce viewers to Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, a demon-like chaebol heiress. She manages the Mirae Group. Do Do Hee struggles with trust issues and ends up falling in love with a demon. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The romantic comedy-drama will introduce Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The demon only makes deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about the upcoming SBS drama My Demon, starring Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its first episode on SBS on Friday (November 24) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 1:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A poster shows Do Do Hee lying on a flower bed made of white chrysanthemums. Demon Jung Gu Won looks at her as he holds her wrist with a cross tattoo.

"More unfamiliar and suspicious than anyone else... My salvation," the caption reads.

"A dangerous contract marriage with a charming demon will make a fantasy rom-com of another level. Please look forward to the intense chemistry and synergy between Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang, who will make [viewers'] dopamine explode with romance," the production team shared.