My Demon Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 2 will air on Saturday (November 25) at 10 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won. The onscreen couple gets into a heated confrontation at the hospital. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and absolutely perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The male lead only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on SBS on Saturday (November 25) at 10:00 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 2:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills focus on a heated argument between Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won at the hospital. The female lead issues a stern warning at the demon after he clutches her arm. Another set of photos shows a change in relationship between the onscreen couple.

"Episode 2 will depict the suffering of the demon Gu Won, who has lost his powers. The drastic and sudden changes to the previously flawless Gu Won's life will be fun to watch. Please also look forward to the thrilling change in the relationship between Do Do Hee and Gu Won," the production team shared.