My Demon Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 3 will air on Friday (December 1) at 10 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the blossoming romance between Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won. The onscreen couple will get closer to each other in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The male lead only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 3:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The onscreen couple will take their relationship to the next level in the upcoming episode. The preview shows Do Hee asking Gu Won to be her bodyguard. Instead of accepting her request, the demon tells her to take responsibility. However, the newly released promotional stills show the male lead following the human to work.

"Do Do Hee and Gu Won will face another crisis. There will be an exciting turning point in their relationship as they team up for their mutual benefit," the production team shared.