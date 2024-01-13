My Demon Episode 14: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 14 will air on Saturday (January 13) at 10:00 pm KST. Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won will part ways in the upcoming episode. The viewers are eagerly waiting to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The protagonist only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 14, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on SBS on Saturday (January 13) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 14:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will return with a new episode on Saturday. Do Hee and Gu Won will break up in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama. The production team asked the viewers to keep an eye on the onscreen couple as they get close together.

"In the upcoming episode, villain Noh Suk Min will show his true colors to take control of Mirae Group. Also, Gu Won will try to approach Kim Se Ra after noticing her suspicious behavior. Do Do Hee will face another crisis due to Noh Suk Min's never-ending schemes. Please watch to see if Do Do Hee and Gu Won try to expose Noh Suk Min's true nature and launch a counterattack," the producers shared.

The mini-series stars Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, Song Kang as Jeong Gu Won, Lee Sang Yi as Joo Seok Hoon, Kim Hae Sook as Joo Cheon Sook, Lee Yoon Ji as Noh Soo An, Jo Yeon Hee as Kim Se Ra, Kang Seung Ho as Noh Do Kyung, Jo Hye Joo as Jin Ga Young, and Heo Jeong Do as Park Bok Gyu.

Fans' Speculations

DOHEE IS ALIVE! I think Gu Won came on time to save Do Hee from Suk Min. I wonder how Gu Won would react after seeing Suk Min almost killing Do Hee.

I think Gu Won offered Madam Ju a chance to save the parents, who were alive but unconscious. But she refused. It would tie well why she lived the rest of her life in guilt.

The priest tells Gu Won it is time for him to go to heaven. What if Gu Won goes to heaven and gets reborn as Jeong Sip Won and be a human?

In episode 13, after remembering that Song Kang mentioned Do Hee and Guwon would break up in episode 14

He was having a combustion situation because his time was complete. It is one of the reasons they are going to break up. He would not tell her anything. After dealing with Seok Min, Gu Won will go to heaven and return as a human.

The priest told him he had to live on Earth. His time as the demon was coming to an end. What if it is the real reason Gu Won broke up with Do Hee because he was about to go to heaven shortly? After this, God sent him back as a human.

Do you realize how insane you gotta be to separate them? Like, imagine the impact of tonight's episode will have on us viewers after seeing them being lovey-dovey to each other.

The #MyDemonEp13 just so domestic marriage couple goals. It's soft, but the strongest. So, in tonight's #MyDemonEp14, can I hope that the root of their love will still be there even if it's so miserable at the end of the episode?