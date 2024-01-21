My Demon Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap, Review

My Demon ending featured the bond between Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won. Episode 16 aired on SBS on Saturday (January 20) at 9:50 pm KST. The finale took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events while following the onscreen couple. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, enjoyed the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The last episode of this fantasy romance drama took the viewers through some beautiful moments between Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won. It picked up right from where it left off in the penultimate episode and featured the struggles of Do Hee in adjusting to the new atmosphere. She felt lonely and became anxious after Gu Won left her. Her childhood friend, Joo Seok Hoon, and secretary, Shin Da Jeong, did everything to help her.

Do Hee left the hospital on Christmas Eve and reached the place where she met her lover for the first time. She wished him a Merry Christmas and signed a deal with god to send him back. The god heard her prayers and returned her husband to her. Their reunion brought an end to their struggles. They worked together and helped several people. Although they fought with one another at times like the real couple, they lived happily ever after.

Shin Da Jeong and Park Bok Gyu Relationship

The secretary enjoyed her secret dates with the director of the Sunwol Foundation. They kept their relationship a secret from the employees of Mirae F&B for a long time. By the time Secretary Shin gathered the courage to make the relationship official, team leader Han Min Soo, assistant manager Choi Jung Mi, and rookie Lee Han Seong were aware of it. They admitted it after Secretary Shin went official about her relationship with Director Park.

Another couple that got their happy ending in My Demon episode 16was dancer Jin Ga Young and CEO Joo Seok Hoon. The dancer planned to move abroad because of her crush on the demon. But a small child stopped her from leaving the country. On her way to the airport, she met a baby girl who experienced the same fate. The dancer decided to help the child and free her from the abusive process. During the process, she missed her flight to Europe.

Joo Seok Hoon, who became the chairperson of the Mirae Group, maintained his friendship with the dancer. The relationship seems to turn into romance after several meetings. Their relationship was kept open by the production team for the viewers to guess.

Noh Seok Min and Family

The eldest child of Joo Cheon Sook, who fought against the demon and his lover, was sent behind bars after he attacked the onscreen couple. He got a death sentence from the Supreme Court at the end of the trial. When the prosecutor was sharing the trial results with Do Hee, he informed her that Madam Joo was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before her death. The news shook the female lead. She visited Kim Se Ra and extended her support.