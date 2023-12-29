My Demon Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 11 will air on Friday (January 5) at 10 pm KST. Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won will begin a new journey in the upcoming episode. The viewers are eagerly waiting to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The demon only makes deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 11, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 11:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series is taking a short hiatus this week. It will return with a new episode next week. Do Hee and Gu Won will pick up pace in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama. The production team asked the viewers to keep an eye on the onscreen couple as they get close together.

"The relationship between Do Do Hee and Gu Won, who have put their fates on the line to protect one another, will grow even deeper. Gu Won will also face another change after regaining his powers. Where will the roulette wheel of destiny land? As their feelings grow deeper, the secret of their relationship will reveal itself in unpredictable ways up until the very end," the producers shared.

The mini-series stars Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, Song Kang as Jeong Gu Won, Lee Sang Yi as Joo Seok Hoon, Kim Hae Sook as Joo Cheon Sook, Lee Yoon Ji as Noh Soo An, Jo Yeon Hee as Kim Se Ra, Kang Seung Ho as Noh Do Kyung, Jo Hye Joo as Jin Ga Young, and Heo Jeong Do as Park Bok Gyu.