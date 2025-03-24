My Dearest Nemesis Ending, Episodes 11 and 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Dearest Nemesis episodes 11 and 12 will air on tvN on Monday (March 24) at 8:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature several real-life challenges for Ban Ju Yeon and Baek Su Jeong. The producers asked the viewers to stay tuned to see how the duo will overcome the obstacles and reach their happy ending. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

My Dearest Nemesis is an ongoing romantic comedy-drama with 12 episodes starring Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, and Kwak Si Yang. It revolves around the romantic journey of a man and woman who met each other for the first time as online game characters during their school days. The story begins after they meet again as boss and employee in real life 16 years later.

Here is everything about My Dearest Nemesis episodes 11 and 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills of My Dearest Nemesis show Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon caught in a media frenzy. A photo shows Su Jeong visibly shaken as cameras surround her from all directions and flashes go off. Another image shows Ju Yeon trying to protect Su Jeong with his broad shoulders. He shields her as the reporters approach them with mics.

"In the final two episodes, the couple will face several real-life challenges, including opposition from Ju Yeon's grandmother, the chairwoman of Yongseong Group, as well as sudden privacy leaks and career changes. Please stay tuned to see if they can overcome these obstacles and reach a happy ending," the producers shared.

Closing Remarks by My Dearest Nemesis Casts

Ahead of the finale, the cast members have shared their final remarks about the tvN drama. Actress Mun Ka Young thanked the viewers for their love and support for this project.

"I hope our drama brought you laughter, reminded you of small, forgotten memories, or reignited a hobby you had set aside. Like the Black Dragon, I hope you live a life where you fully enjoy the things you love—Su Jeong will be cheering you on," she said.

Cast member Choi Hyun Wook also thanked the viewers for their support and wished happiness to all the fans. The actor promised to work hard and greet the viewers with another project.

"I'm sad to see the drama come to a close, but I am also happy and grateful for the love and interest shown by viewers. I hope you'll stay with us until the very end. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and encouragement," Kwak Si Yang shared.