Buried Hearts Episode 10: Airdate, How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Get ready for Buried Hearts Episode 10, airing on Saturday, March 22, at 10:00 PM KST on SBS. This highly anticipated episode promises an intense showdown between Yum Jang Sun and Seo Dong Joo, with thrilling moments and high stakes.

How to Watch Buried Hearts Episode 10

Fans in South Korea can watch the episode live on TV or stream it on various online platforms. If you're an international K-drama enthusiast, you can catch Buried Hearts with subtitles on Disney+ Hotstar in countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK.

International Air Times for Buried Hearts Episode 10

Here are the air times for Episode 10 across different regions:

US: 9:00 AM EST

Canada: 9:00 AM EST

Australia: 11:00 PM AEDT

New Zealand: 1:00 AM NZDT

Japan: 10:00 PM JST

Mexico: 7:00 AM CST

Brazil: 10:00 AM BRT

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM AST

India: 6:30 PM IST

Indonesia: 8:00 PM WIB

Singapore: 9:00 PM SGT

China: 9:00 PM CST

Europe: 3:00 PM CET

France: 3:00 PM CET

Spain: 3:00 PM CET

UK: 2:00 PM GMT

South Africa: 3:00 PM SAST

Philippines: 9:00 PM PHT

Episode 10 Preview

The Buried Hearts Episode 10 preview hints at a fierce battle between Yum Jang Sun and Seo Dong Joo. Fans can anticipate Seo Dong Joo's bold declaration of war against Yum Jang Sun, setting the stage for a thrilling counterattack.

"In this episode, Seo Dong Joo, who has narrowly escaped death, will initiate a revengeful counterattack, focusing on Yum Jang Sun. As he openly confronts him, viewers can expect Yum Jang Sun's anger to reach new heights," the producers announced.

Episode 10 Spoilers

The production team has teased exciting twists for Yeo Eun Nam, highlighting the captivating performances of actors Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho. Recently released still images suggest that Yeo Eun Nam is entangled in dark deeds, showcasing her anxious demeanor.

"In the next episode, Yum Jang Sun's evil actions will extend to his niece-in-law, Yeo Eun Nam. As his cruelty escalates, viewers should watch closely to see if Yeo Eun Nam can escape his sinister control. Don't miss Heo Joon Ho's impressive performance alongside Hong Hwa Yeon's dynamic portrayal. Once you engage with these actors' strong performances, you'll find that 60 minutes fly by," the producers remarked.

Conclusion

Don't miss out on the excitement of Buried Hearts Episode 10! Make sure to tune in on March 21 or stream it on Disney+ Hotstar to catch all the drama, action, and suspense that this episode has in store.