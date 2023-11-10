My Dearest Episode 18: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Dearest episode 18 will air on MBC on Friday (November 10) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will show Yoo Gil Chae witnessing a shocking incident in the palace. The female lead will deal with a new challenge on Friday. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

The mini-series follows a man named Lee Jang Hyun, who declares he will never get married. But the person falls in love with a woman named Yoo Gil Chae. Her strong desire to live and fall in love again after two unsuccessful relationships attracts him towards her. Namgoong Min will appear on screens as Lee Jang Hyun, while Ahn Eun Jin will portray Yoo Gil Chae.

Here is everything about My Dearest episode 18, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this historical romance drama will air on MBC on Friday (November 10) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Dearest episode 18:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

My Dearest episode 18 will continue to focus on the romantic relationships between Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae. The chapter will follow the onscreen couple as they protect their love. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the emotional rollercoaster of feelings the duo will go through on Friday.

"In Episode 18, Yoo Gil Chae goes to the palace and witnesses a shocking situation. This scene is important to the plot. It is a moment that mixes complicated emotions. Ahn Eun Jin heightened the suspense with her powerful focus and passionate acting. Please look forward to her gripping performance," the producers shared.