My Dearest Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Dearest episode 11 will air on MBC Friday (October 13) at 9:40 pm KST. The chapter meticulously crafted the emotional journeys of each character in the series. It will feature a heart-wrenching separation between Jang Hyun and Gil Chae. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series follows a man named Lee Jang Hyun, who declares he will never get married. But the person falls in love with a woman named Yoo Gil Chae. Her strong desire to live and fall in love again after two unsuccessful relationships attracts him towards her. Namgoong Min will appear on screens as Lee Jang Hyun, while Ahn Eun Jin will portray Yoo Gil Chae.

Here is everything about My Dearest episode 11, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Dearest episode 11:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:10 am

Australia - 9:40 pm

New Zealand - 12:10 am

Japan - 9:10 pm

Mexico - 7:10 am

Brazil - 9:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 pm

India - 5:40 pm

Indonesia - 7:10 pm

Singapore - 8:40 pm

China - 8:10 pm

Europe - 2:10 pm

France - 2:10 pm

Spain - 2:10 pm

UK - 1:10 pm

South Africa - 2:10 pm

Philippines - 8:40 pm

Spoilers

My Dearest episode 11 will continue to focus on the romantic relationships between Nam Yeon Joon, Lee Jang Hyun, Yoo Gil Chae, and Kyung Eun Ae. The chapter will feature the various challenges of the characters as they fight to survive and protect their love. According to director Kim Sung Yong, the viewers can look forward to the inner struggles of each character after the Qing invasion of Joseon.

"The meticulously crafted emotional journeys of the characters in Part 1 will culminate in Part 2. Viewers should eagerly anticipate how Jang Hyun and Gil Chae, who endured a heart-wrenching separation, will reunite and the subsequent developments in their relationship. In addition to the central characters, Part 2 will delve deeper into the inner struggles and escape stories of the people who were taken to the Qing Dynasty after the Second Manchu War. I believe their unwavering determination to survive even amidst the heartbreaking history will resonate with today's audience," he shared.