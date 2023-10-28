My Dearest Episode 16: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Dearest episode 16 will air on MBC on Saturday (October 28) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature a change in the relationship between Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae. The onscreen couple will make a vital decision on Saturday for one another. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series follows a man named Lee Jang Hyun, who declares he will never get married. But the person falls in love with a woman named Yoo Gil Chae. Her strong desire to live and fall in love again after two unsuccessful relationships attracts him towards her. Namgoong Min will appear on screens as Lee Jang Hyun, while Ahn Eun Jin will portray Yoo Gil Chae.

Here is everything about My Dearest episode 16, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this historical romance drama will air on MBC on Saturday (October 28) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Dearest episode 16:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

My Dearest episode 16 will continue to focus on the romantic relationships between Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae. The chapter will follow the onscreen couple as they protect their love. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the emotional rollercoaster of feelings the duo will go through on Saturday.

"In Episode 16, there will be a huge change in the relationship between Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae. Lee Jang Hyun has learned why Yoo Gil Chae let go of his hand [back in Joseon], and Yoo Gil Chae has seen Lee Jang Hyun risk his own life for her sake. With their feelings for each other having grown even stronger, the two wind up making an important decision for one another," the producers shared.