Lovers: Story, Cast, Premiere, and Other Details of Upcoming MBC Historical Drama

Lovers is an upcoming MBC historical romance drama that will premiere on Friday (August 4) at 9.50 pm KST. The mini-series stars Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo, and Lee Da In in lead roles. Director Kim Sung Yong helmed the project, and screenwriter Hwang Jin Young wrote the script for this K-drama.

The story takes place in the Joseon Dynasty. It follows a man named Lee Jang Hyun, who declares that he will never get married. But the person falls in love with a woman named Yoo Gil Chae. Her strong desire to live and fall in love again after two unsuccessful relationships attracts him towards her.

Namgoong Min will appear on screens as Lee Jang Hyun, while Ahn Eun Jin will portray Yoo Gil Chae. The actors recently gathered at the broadcasting station with their co-stars, Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In. Director Kim Sung Yong and screenwriter Hwang Jin Young also attended the script reading.

Lovers Story

The story unfolds after Jang Hyun appears at the high society of Neunggeun Village one day. He is a mysterious man who finds nothing interesting after experiencing a tragedy. His life turns upside down after meeting Yoo Gil Chae. Jang Hyun becomes interested in Gil Chae upon releasing her strong will to live.

Gil Chae belongs to a noble family. She is popular among people in high society for her charm and beauty. The woman is known as the socialite goddess in her village. Gil Chae thinks that the world revolves around her and that any man can fall in love with her. But things take an unexpected turn for her during wartime. She gradually matures and falls in love with a man.

Lovers Cast

Apart from Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, the MBC drama will feature Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In as an onscreen couple. Lee Hak Joo will portray a promising Confucian student named Nam Yeon Joon. He becomes famous in Sungkyunkwan for his values as a kind and wise person, loyalty towards the King, and love for the people in Neunggeun Village.

Lee Da In will play Kyung Eun Ae, a wise and benevolent woman. She is Yoo Gil Chae's best friend and Nam Yeon Joon's fiancÃ©e. Her positive attitude toward life attracts people to her. She maintains her love and faith in Nam Yeon Joon despite going through several challenges in life.

How to Watch Lovers?

The historical fantasy romance drama will premiere on MBC Friday (August 4) at 9.50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the K-drama on TV. International viewers from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK can enjoy the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.