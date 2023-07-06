My Dearest: Upcoming MBC Historical Romance Drama to Air in Two Parts

My Dearest is an upcoming MBC historical romance drama starring Namgoong Min And Ahn Eun Jin in lead roles. The mini-series revolves around the life of a mystery man named Lee Jang Hyun, who falls in love with a woman named Yoo Gil Chae. It is scheduled to premiere on Friday (August 4) at 9.50 pm KST.

A representative from MBC stated that the new drama, My Dearest, will consist of 20 episodes. The broadcasting channel is planning to air the mini-series in two parts. The production team decided to air the drama in multiple sequels to allow the viewers to become more immersed in the story. The production team made the decision even before the filming started.

"This drama consists of 20 episodes. My Dearest is a project we had originally planned to release in multiple parts, even before we started production. In the last year alone, across all channels, such as terrestrial, cable, and OTT, Korea has produced more than 160 dramas. Amid this flood of content, on top of the story of the drama itself, deciding the number of episodes has also become an important factor in production to allow viewers to be more immersed in the drama," the source said.

Reason for Multiple Parts

The drama will air in two parts with ten episodes each. The broadcasting channel hopes for more viewer engagement by airing the mini-series in two parts. The drama may become more attractive to the viewers by telecasting in multiple sequels.

"In line with the changing content consumption behavior of viewers, we decided to broadcast our drama My Dearest in two parts with ten episodes each to present it more attractively to viewers," the industry representative shared.

Meanwhile, director Kim Sung Yong said the production team could convey the story better by telecasting it in multiple parts. The mini-series will revolve around the various challenges faced by the people during wartime. It will also focus on the lovers that suffer during wartime.

"I think we would convey the stories of people and lovers that suffer during wartime through this two-part system. The fact that Part 1 and Part 2 will divide Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae's story through the Joseon dynasty and the Qing dynasty and portray different sceneries and rapid transformation of various characters will also be a key point to anticipate from the drama," he teased.

Shocking Cliffhanger

The director then said the drama would keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with the cliffhanger of part one. It will feature the dramatic changes in the lives of Yoo Gil Chae and Lee Jang Hyun.

"In particular, the last episode of Part 1, which will show dramatic changes in the lives of the male and female lead, will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they wait for Part 2," he added.

My Dearest or Lovers will feature Lee Hak Joo and Lee Da In as onscreen lovers. People in South Korea can watch the K-dramas on TV. International viewers from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK can enjoy the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.