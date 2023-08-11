My Dearest Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Dearest episode 3 will air on MBC Friday (August 11) at 9.50 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the struggles of Nam Yeon Joon, Lee Jang Hyun, Yoo Gil Chae, and Kyung Eun Ae while fighting to survive and protect their love. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series follows a man named Lee Jang Hyun, who declares he will never get married. But the person falls in love with a woman named Yoo Gil Chae. Her strong desire to live and fall in love again after two unsuccessful relationships attracts him towards her. Namgoong Min will appear on screens as Lee Jang Hyun, while Ahn Eun Jin will portray Yoo Gil Chae.

Here is everything about the third episode of My Dearest, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Dearest episode 3:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

My Dearest episode 3 will continue to focus on the romantic relationships between Nam Yeon Joon, Lee Jang Hyun, Yoo Gil Chae, and Kyung Eun Ae. The chapter will feature the various challenges as they fight to survive and protect their love. According to the producers, the viewers can look forward to a heartbreaking story as the Qing invasion of Joseon begins in earnest. Powerful emotional storms will start with the Manchu War.

"From the third and fourth episodes airing this week, the Qing invasion of Joseon will begin in earnest. The war will destroy the lives of the people. The four main characters of My Dearest will desperately fight to survive and protect their love. Please pay attention and look forward to My Dearest, which will unleash a more heartbreaking story and more powerful emotional storms starting with the Manchu war," the production team shared.

Watch My Dearest episode 3 on MBC Friday (August 11) at 9.50 pm KST to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones.