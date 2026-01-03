To My Beloved Thief Premieres on Saturday: Complete Guide to Moon Sang Min, Nam Ji Hyun Starrer Drama

To My Beloved Thief, the upcoming historical fantasy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, and Han So Eun, will premiere on KBS2TV on Saturday (January 3) at 9:20 PM KST. Episode 1 will introduce Good Partner star Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who leads a double life as a physician and a thief.

During the day, Eun Jo treats and cares for sick people. At night, she transforms into a thief who steals from corrupt officials and uses that money to help ordinary people. Cinderella at 2 AM actor Moon Sang Min will portray the crown prince Yi Yeol. He hides his royal identity, working as a government official, and acts as a detective.

The upcoming historical fantasy drama, starring Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, and Han So Eun, will focus on the relationship between a bandit and a crown prince. The story begins after Yi Yeol and Eun Jo unexpectedly swap bodies. They struggle to hide their secrets after the body swap.

People in Korea can watch this historical fantasy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of To My Beloved Thief:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

The newly released stills feature the first meeting between Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol. The photos show them in a bustling marketplace. In the image, Eun Jo appears like a noble woman, wearing a fine silk outfit. Meanwhile, Yi Yeol looks like a slave in his rags. They seek shelter under the eaves when it starts raining.

"Yi Yeol is a carefree, playful character, but at the same time, he has a deeply sincere, devoted side when it comes to the woman he loves. That contrast really stood out to me. I think Yi Yeol's greatest charm lies in how moments that make you smile naturally coexist with moments where he earnestly lays bare his heart," Sang Min teased.

To My Beloved Thief also features Hong Min Ki and Han So Eun in lead roles. Min Ki will appear as Im Jae Yi, a member of a powerful aristocratic family. So Eun will portray Shin Hae Rim, a member of a noble family. The supporting casts include Choi Won Young as Im Sa Hyeong, Ha Seok Jin as King Yeonsan / Yi Gyu, Lee Seung Woo as Daechu, and Song Ji Ho as Hong Dae Il. Screenwriter Lee Sun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Ham Young Geol directed it.