Cinderella at 2 AM Spoilers: Everything About Shin Hyun Been, Moon Sang Min Starrer Drama

Cinderella at 2 AM is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama scheduled to premiere on Coupang Play on Saturday (August 24) at 9:00 pm KST. It is based on a web novel by the same name by writer Aigome. The mini-series will feature Moon Sang Min as a third-generation chaebol named Seo Joo Won. Shin Hyun Been will appear as Ha Yoon Seo, manager of a brand marketing team.

People in Korea can watch the romantic comedy-drama on Coupang Play at 9:00 pm KST or on Channel A at 9:20 pm KST. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu and Viki.

Wedding Impossible actor Sang Min will share screen space with Hospital Playlist actress Hyun Been in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Cinderella at 2 AM. Screenwriter Oh Eun Ji wrote the script for it. Director Seo Min Jung directed the mini-series with director Bae Hee Young. The romantic comedy-drama will narrate the love story between Seo Joo Won and Ha Yoon Seo.

Cinderella at 2 AM Spoilers

The production team described Yoon Seo as a talented woman who does not believe in a fairytale-like love story. When her boyfriend's mother tells her to break up and offers money in exchange, she quickly shares her bank details. Meanwhile, Joo Won does everything possible to rekindle his relationship with the female lead.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the complicated relationship between the onscreen couple. It shows the female lead saying, "The boyfriend I've been dating for a year and six months turned out to be the youngest son of our company's controlling shareholder. I'll make it a clean breakup within the next two months."

In response, the male lead says, "I'm not interested in a knight in shining armor. I'm going to remain glued to your side. I'll show you properly just how much I love you. If you want to break up with me, I guess there's nothing I can do. Because that's your right. It's my right to try to hold onto you. Please look kindly on me, Yoon Seo."

Cinderella at 2 AM Supporting Casts

The mini-series will feature a reunion between Yoon Bak And Park Sojin. The actors worked together in the film Sparrow and the drama Delightfully Deceitful. The actors will portray an unexpected romance story in the upcoming mini-series. Yoon Bak will play a natural-born chaebol heir, Si Won, and Sojin will portray his wife, Mi Jin, a trendy chaebol influencer.

Si Won and Mi Jin enter an arranged marriage. She stays overseas, and he enjoys his single life until she unexpectedly returns due to a job transfer.