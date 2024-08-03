Good Partner Spoilers: Cast Member Says Dramatic Story Will Unfold in SBS Drama

Good Partner cast member Ji Seung Hyun has said a dramatic story will unfold in the upcoming episode. He asked the viewers to keep an eye on the courtroom drama between Cha Eun Kyung and Kim Ji Sang. According to him, it will feature the intense love-and-hate relationship between Kim Ji Sang and Choi Sa Ra.

The SBS drama is on a three-week hiatus, from July 27 to August 10, due to the coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024. It will resume with a new episode on Friday (August 16). The followers of this legal drama eagerly wait for the courtroom drama between Cha Eun Kyung and Kim Ji Sang in episode 6. The preview teases a showdown between Eun Kyung and Sa Ra.

"Ji Sang loved his wife and daughter deeply. He supported his successful wife, Eun Kyung, and managed the household chores alone, but he grew increasingly exhausted and lonely. [Good Partner] explores various aspects of one character, from a happy past with his wife to long-standing conflicts, an affair born from repetition and insecurity, and the love and frustration he feels for his daughter that he cannot abandon amidst all the turmoil," cast member Seung Hyun shared.

Good Partner Spoilers

The actor said each episode of this SBS legal drama explores different aspects of divorce. The story of Ji Sang and Eun Kyung delves deeper into what family and life are. The real-life experiences of the author as a divorce lawyer add a unique and compelling element to the show. This show explores the theme of marriage and divorce by asking, "What is living, and what is life?"

"I aimed to capture the broader picture. I didn't want it to be just about infidelity. I hope the story prompts viewers to reflect on various issues, such as who determines the start and end of conflict and who is right or wrong," Seung Hyun said.

'Dramatic Story to Unfold'

The actor described this mini-series as a drama with the best ending scenes. He said the shocking twists in every episode keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. It makes them eagerly wait for the next episode to know what lies ahead for their favorite characters. He asked the viewers to keep an eye on the upcoming episodes to watch some dramatic story unfold between Eun Kyung, Ji Sang, and Sa Ra.

"Choi Sa Ra is a character who experiences more emotional turmoil than Kim Ji Sang. You can look forward to the intense love and hate between Kim Ji Sang and Choi Sa Ra and the dramatic story that will unfold. We hope you take the time to watch our drama and discover what the wisest answers might be in life without clear solutions. All the actors and staff are working hard on this, so please continue to support us until the end," he said.