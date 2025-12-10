Music Bank Global Festival in Japan 2025: A Complete Guide to Upcoming K-pop Concert

Music Bank Global Festival in Japan 2025 is almost here with two amazing hosts, a star-studded lineup of performers, and a special stage. Japan National Stadium in Tokyo will be hosting its first-ever K-pop concert this weekend. It will feature performances by a star-studded lineup of artists, including ATEEZ, ITZY, TXT, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, Stray Kids, IVE, and NCT WISH.

Hosted by IVE member Jang Won Young and actor Lee Jun Young, the year-end music festival will take place over two nights on Saturday (December 13) and Sunday (December 14). Those who cannot attend the musical event in person can watch the pre-recorded program on Tuesday (December 30). Korean music lovers can tune in to KBS 2TV on Tuesday at 8:30 PM KST to watch the musical show. Here are the international air timings:

US - 6:30 AM

Canada - 6:30 AM

Australia - 10:00 PM

New Zealand - 12:30 AM

Japan - 8:30 PM

Mexico - 5:30 AM

Brazil - 8:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:30 PM

India - 5:00 PM

Indonesia - 6:30 PM

Singapore - 7:30 PM

China - 7:30 PM

Europe - 12:30 PM

France - 12:30 PM

Spain - 12:30 PM

UK - 11:30 AM

South Africa - 1:30 PM

Philippines - 7:30 PM

The performers for the first day of the event are ATEEZ, ITZY, TXT, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, ILLIT, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, and IDID. Japanese boy band Snow Man will attend the K-pop concert as a special guest. They will perform as part of the 60th anniversary of the Normalization of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and South Korea.

The confirmed performers for the second day of this musical program are TVXQ member Yunho, Stray Kids, NiziU, IVE, &TEAM, xikers, ZEROBASEONE, TWS, NCT WISH, NEXZ, izna, KiiiKiii, and CORTIS.