Music Bank Global Festival In Japan 2024: Everything About Upcoming K-pop Concert 

Music Bank Global Festival In Japan 2024 will be held at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka as a two-day event this weekend. It will feature live onstage performances by several K-pop artists and bands, including Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, ITZY, ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE, and LE SSERAFIM.

LE SSERAFIM member Hong Eunchae, Moon Sang Min, and Shin Ye Eun will host the music festival. K-pop fans from across the globe can attend the event in person to enjoy the star-studded stage show live. Those interested in watching the annual event online can wait till Thursday (December 19).

Here is everything about the Music Bank Global Festival In Japan 2024, including the date, venue, performers lineup, and streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Time

The musical event will be held take place as a two-day program at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Saturday (December 14) and Sunday (December 15). The star-studded show will begin at 5:00 PM JST on both days.

Hosts

LE SSERAFIM member Hong Eunchae, Moon Sang Min, and Shin Ye Eun will host the music festival. Eunchae hosted Music Bank for nearly a year before leaving the MC position due to her busy schedule.

Ye Eun is returning as a host after three years. She co-hosted the KBS Song Festival 2020 with Cha Eun Woo and Yunho. The actress gained international popularity with her appearance in the 2022 Disney+ television series Revenge of Others and the 2023 Netflix drama series The Glory. She portrayed a talented young woman named Heo Yeong Seo in the 2024 tvN drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born.

Sang Min is hosting a live stage show for the first time, though he has been hosting Music Bank since May 2024. The actor will host the KBS Drama Awards 2024 later this year. He won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide through his appearance in the TVING drama Wedding Impossible and Channel A series Cinderella at 2 AM.

Performers

Music Bank Global Festival In Japan 2024 will feature live onstage performances by a stellar lineup of K-pop bands in two days. TXT, ATEEZ, WayV, STAYC, NMIXX, NewJeans, xikers, RIIZE, EVNNE, TRENDZ, INI, Stray Kids, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, n.SSign, TWS, NCT WISH, ILLIT, H1-KEY, NEXZ, and NouerA will perform at the star-studded music festival.

Day 1

TXT

ATEEZ

WayV

STAYC

NMIXX

NewJeans

xikers

RIIZE

EVNNE

TRENDZ

INI

Day 2

Stray Kids

ITZY

LE SSERAFIM

ZEROBASEONE

n.SSign

TWS

NCT WISH

ILLIT

H1-KEY

NEXZ

NouerA

How to Watch?

K-pop fans from across the globe can attend the event in person to enjoy the music festival live. Those interested in watching the annual event online will have to wait till Thursday (December 19). KBS2TV will air the Music Bank Global Festival in Japan 2024 on Thursday (December 19) at 8:30 PM KST.