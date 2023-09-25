Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in Japan: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Line-up, Ticket Sales, and More

Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in Japan will be held in December with a star-studded line-up of celebrities. This music festival will replace the annual KBS Song Festival, which takes place everyyear as a year-end program. Instead of the annual song festival, KBS will hold the Music Bank Global Festival this year as the year-end program on two separate nights at two locations.

Korea and Japan will host the Global Music Festival on two separate nights. Both the shows will take place in December. Ahead of the music program, the organizers have shared some details of it, including the date, venue, and line-up. Several world-renowned K-pop bands and artists, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, and ITZY, will take part in the live onstage show.

Here is everything about Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in Japan, including the date, venue, line-up, ticket sales, and streaming details.

Date and Venue

Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in Japan and South Korea will be held in December over two nights. The live onstage show in Japan will take place at the Belluna Dome in Saitama on Saturday (December 9). Meanwhile, K-pop fans in Korea can attend the live musical program a week later at the KBS Hall in Seoul.

Line-up

The K-pop bands and artists taking the stage in Japan are ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, ITZY, Kang Daniel, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, NiziU, NMIXX, SHINee, STAYC, and Stray Kids. The organizers have not revealed the performers' line-up for the Korean show.

"KBS's Music Bank is a popular program that has broadcast in 142 countries around the world for 25 years. As part of the 2023 year-end special, K-POP artists currently popular will gather in Japan and South Korea. As many as 20 artists will appear in the Japanese performance. It is a special time when global K-pop stars gather together. Have an unforgettable end to the year!" the organizers teased.

Ticket Sales

Tickets for Music Bank Global Festival 2023 in Japan will be available at ¥22,000 (approximately USD 148). Concertgoers can upgrade their tickets to VIP seats by paying ¥18,000 (nearly USD 121.16). The organizers will release all the details about an upgrade ticket in the upcoming days.

"Details such as the release date of upgrade tickets will be announced separately. To purchase an upgrade ticket, you must purchase all seats reserved separately. Please note that upgrade tickets for customers who have not purchased them will be invalid. We cannot provide any refunds even if you purchase by mistake," the organizers shared.

Ticket sales began on Wednesday (September 20). K-pop fans can purchase tickets for this musical program until Sunday (October 1).