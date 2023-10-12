Destined With You: What's Next for Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Yura, And Ha Jun?

Destined With You stars Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Yura, And Ha Jun will greet their fans with a new project. The cast members of this fantasy romance drama are gearing up to return to the screens with other K-dramas in the upcoming weeks. Though the actors may not share screen space with one another soon, they will keep fans entertained with some stories.

The fantasy romance drama will air its finale on Thursday (October 12), and the followers of this mini-series are curious to know what's next for their favorite actors. So, here is a list of small screen projects that will feature the lead casts of this JTBC drama.

What's Next for Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Yura, And Ha Jun?

Rowoon - The former SF9 member is not taking a long hiatus from the screens. He will greet his fans with the new KBS historical romance drama The Matchmakers. It tells the story of a young widower named Shim Jung Woo, who joins hands with a young widow named Jung Soon Deok to marry off those men and women in the Joseon era who have crossed the typical prime age of marriage. Rowoon will share screen space with Cho Yi Hyun in the mini-series.

Jo Bo Ah - The actress is busy with two new projects -- a variety show and a historical romance drama. She will work with actresses Ra Mi Ran, Han Ga In, and Ryu Hye Young in the variety show Europe Outside Your Tent. The television program will follow celebrities who visit camping sites abroad and enjoy a trip together. Jo Bo Ah will appear in the fourth season of this variety show, casting female crew for the first time since its debut.

The actress' next drama project is Hong Rang, a historical mystery romance drama based on a novel of the same name. The mini-series will focus on the relationship between a girl born to the owner of a merchant guild in the Joseon Dynasty through a surrogate and her half-brother. Jo Bo Ah will portray the girl named Jae Yi, who desperately looks for her brother Hong Rang, played by Lee Jae Wook.