Mum-of-five Kerry Katona Opens Up on Stripping Off In Front of Celebrity SAS Who Dare Wins Crew

Media personality Kerry Katona has opened up on her experience working on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins. She particularly mentioned about her feelings over stripping down to her undergarments in front of her crew.

The third season of Celebrity SAS kick-started with 12 contestants - Ketty Katona, Ore Oduba, Ulrika Jonsson, Jake Quickenden, Saira Khan, James Cracknell, Alexandra Burke, Aled Davies, Wes Nelson, Shanaze Reade, Vicky Pattison, and Kieron Dyer.

In one of the episodes, Kerry Katona strips off in front of everyone as she walks into the beach. "For me, it's a bit humiliating having to strip in front of everybody," the TV personality is quoted as saying by Mirror.co.uk.

I Kept My Knickers On

Explaining why she felt humiliated, Kerry Katona said that there were plenty of men as they watch her taking off her clothes. She added, "I kept my knickers on, I felt really uncomfortable straight away. "But that's what this show is about, they want to strip you absolutely bare and then kind of build you back up again, I guess."

Among the 12 contestants, Kerry Katona considers Ulrika Jonsson as her best friend. She claims that there have many things in common and the contestants have gone through lots of hardships in their lives.

She added, "And I think that we went through shit together on this show too. I absolutely adore her. We were crying our eyes out the night before because we were so scared about going in."

Abusive Relationship

In the first episode of the show, the 40-year-old spoke about the abusive relationship with ex-husband George Kay, who died of cocaine toxicity in 2019. "It triggered memories of George. The worst thing he did was spit in my face. I got to the point where I would rather take a beating than have him spit in my face."

According to her, the Atomic Kitten star had mixed feelings when she came to know about his death. It was very tough for her to explain to her five-year-old son about his death.