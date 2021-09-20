MU: CON 2021 Date, Time, Lineup, How to Watch, and Other Details of Upcoming K-pop Concert

MU: CON, the largest international music industry trade show in South Korea, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with a three-day event. The virtual event will focus on business forums, conferences, showcases, and special performances by popular K-pop idols, including Wonho, Younha, Pentagon, EVERGLOW, and WOODZ.

This year, the organizers are planning to look back at the growth of K-pop over the last ten years and discuss its future. The online event will also include a business matching program and a special session called the Music Tech session. It will focus on music-related technology companies and investor networking.

"Beginning with the 10th-anniversary performance, the showcase will feature a three-day lineup of K-pop and international musicians. [The event] will be held online with the whole new excitement and insights," the organizers stated.

Title and Theme

The title of the three-day event is MU: CON 2021 â€“ The Celebration. The theme for it is A Decade of K-Pop and the Future Ahead.

Airdate and Time

The virtual will be held from September 30 to October 2and it will feature special daily performances by K-pop artists with a main concert on the inauguration day. The event will kick-start on September 30 at 7 pm KST, and it will feature the performances of several K-pop idols and groups, including ASTRO, NCT Dream, Brave Girls, and Samuel Seo. For the special daily concert, Golden Child, ONF, ATEEZ, and formis_9 are lined up along with others.

Lineup

Main Concert â€“ Brave Girls, NCT Dream, ASTRO, Jambinai, Samuel Seo, Monmi, Wonho, and Younho.

â€“ Brave Girls, NCT Dream, ASTRO, Jambinai, Samuel Seo, Monmi, Wonho, and Younho. Day 1 â€“ ONF and fromis_9

â€“ ONF and fromis_9 Day 2 â€“ WOODZ and EVERGLOW

â€“ WOODZ and EVERGLOW Day 3 â€“ Golden Child and ATEEZ.

How to Watch MU: CON 2021 Live Online?

The main concert will be available for streaming for the official YouTube channel of KOCCA MUSIC and TheKPOP. The virtual event will be available to stream on Twitter page @ContentKorea. K-pop fans can also tune in to SBS MTV, SBSFiL, and MTV Asia to watch the concert live online on TV. For the special daily performances, K-pop fans can stream it on the official website of KOCCA Music or the official YouTube Channel.