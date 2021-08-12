KCON: TACT HI 5 Date, Lineup, Live Stream Details, and More

KCON is returning with another round of TACT in September, and it will be a special event for Korean Music Lovers around the world. The organizers are planning to introduce several new features for the artists and their fans this time around.

K-pop fans across the globe will get a chance to sing and dance with their favorite artists. They can also interact with the singers live online during the upcoming online concert organized by KCON. The event is titled KCON: TACT HI 5, and it is aimed at celebrating the success of previous rounds of online programs.

Here are all the details about the upcoming online concert KCON: TACT HI 5, including date, time, lineup, and live stream details.

Date and Time

The fifth round of online concert by KCON will be held for nine days, starting from September 18. The musical event will end on September 26, and in between these days, K-pop fans will get some opportunities to interact with favorite artists.

Theme

The theme for this around is HI 5, and it is named after the phrase high five. According to the organizers, they are planning to celebrate the fifth round. They hope that the artists and their fans can connect and communicate without being affected by their boundaries.

Events

The upcoming online concert event will introduce several new features, including personal talk and live chat sessions. The event will begin with an Augmented Reality opening, and it will be KCON Arena and music rooms.

Lineup

As of now, the organizers have not revealed the lineup for this around. K-pop fans worldwide are looking forward to meeting their favorite band members, including ONEUS, CRAVITY, TXT, Stray Kids, MONSTA X, OmegaX, JUSTB, BIGBANG, BTOB, ACE7, Golden Child, ASTRO, and THE BOYZ.

On the official Twitter page, the organizers posted a message asking their followers the names of the bands they would like to meet during the upcoming concert, and the comment section is getting flooded with replies from K-pop fans. Mostly, JUST B and ONEUS are mentioned in the comments.

Live Stream Details

The official streaming partner for KCON: TACT HI 5 is TVing. Korean music lovers can also watch the event on YouTube through the Mnet K-pop channel and KCON channel.